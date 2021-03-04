Graveside services for CPT Kenneth D. Johnson, 60, of Alexandria, Louisiana and formerly of Fayette, who died Thursday, February 25, 2021 at West Jefferson Medical Center in New Orleans, Louisiana will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Stampley with Rev Charles Carradine officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Facemasks are required and social distancing will be enforced.