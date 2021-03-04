New chicken tender restaurant opening in Natchez

NATCHEZ — A new chicken tenders restaurant is making its way into Natchez with possibly 80 to 100 job opportunities, company officials said.

Aaron Jenkins, regional vice president of Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders, said the new restaurant in Natchez is expected to be open by the early part of 2022 near the Wendy’s on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

The Natchez location is one of 20 planned Huey Magoo’s restaurants being built across the state by franchisees Buddy and Stacy Powell and their daughter Kristi Orr.

The closest location recently opened in McComb with approximately 100 crew members, Jenkins said. Another location in Pearl is expected to open in early summer.

Huey Magoo’s was founded in Orlando, Florida in 2004 and is a rapidly growing sit-down and drive-thru style restaurant that specializes in chicken tenders. The restaurant also serves diet-friendly grilled chicken, salads and wraps, Jenkins said.

“The difference between us and other chicken restaurants is our chicken is high quality and seasoned well,” Jenkins said. “We’re mostly a chicken tender restaurant with options for everyone, grilled or fried. … McComb is restaurant number 17 and we’re growing quickly with 8 to 10 restaurants scheduled to open this year.”

Jenkins said the restaurant could start with anywhere from 80 to 100 crew members and three to five management positions.

Recruitment should begin approximately 45 days before construction of the new restaurant is finished, he said.

“We plan on being a big part of the community,” he said. “We feel we’re in-between fast food and full service and we keep a hospitality team on the floor.”