March 5, 2021

  • 54°
Haley

Joseph Rudolph Haley

By Staff Reports

Published 6:39 pm Friday, March 5, 2021

April 26, 1947 – March 2, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Joseph Rudolph Haley, 73, of Fayette, who died Tuesday, March 2, 2021 in Bakers, LA, will be held Tuesday, March 9, 2021 on the grounds of Hollywood Baptist Church with Pastor Elvis Colenburg officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home-Fayette Branch.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 8, 2021 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home in Fayette. This is a walk-through visitation only. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Joseph was born April 26, 1947 in Natchez, the son of Emma Rebecca Holmes Haley and Joseph Patrick Haley. After graduating from high school, he attended college. He was retired from Federal Express.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Michael Haley and sisters, Bettie Middleton, Francis Pendleton, Lula Wade and Gwendolyn Williams.

Joseph leaves to cherish his memories: wife Karen Haley; sons, Joseph Ware, Barry Tyler, Da’Waud Haley, Jonathan Haley and Woody Green III; daughters, Tequita Hill, Rewa Haley, Chiquite Tyler, Kimberly Irving, Lisa Green and Vanessa Robinson; brother Monroe Clark, sister Linda Coffie, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com

