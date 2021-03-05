Reports: March 5, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Brandy Shanique Bruce, 26, 33 Beaumont Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Jon Dale Adams, 49, 1302 Westwood Road, Natchez, on charge of motor vehicle: suspended/revoked driver’s license. Bond set at $1,000.

William Keith Barnes, 35, 108-A Lewis Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Bond set at $500.00.

Caronda Lashun Washington, 41, 110 East Franklin Street, Natchez, on charge of hindering prosecution rendering criminal assistance. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

Threats on Edgin Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two traffic stops on George F. West Boulevard.

Reports — Thursday

Theft on Daisy Street.

Intelligence report on East Woodlawn Avenue.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentis Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Wall Street.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop at Pedro’s.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Traffic stop on Sgt. Henry L. Brown Drive.

Disturbance on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Three traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Threats on East Franklin Street.

Prowler on Oak Hill Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on State Street.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop at Overpass.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Commerce Street.

Accident on Main Street.

False alarm on North Broadway Street.

False alarm on Wood Avenue.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Abandoned vehicle on Fourth Street.

Abandoned vehicle on North Commerce Street.

Traffic stop at Days Inn.

Abandoned vehicle at Park Place.

Traffic stop at Martin Luther King Jr. Street/Cathedral.

Traffic stop at Highland Boulevard/Highway 61.

Three traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop at Shell/Wood Avenue.

Traffic stop on South Canal Street.

Traffic stop across from Police Department.

Traffic stop at Lynda Lee Drive/Walgreens.

Traffic stop on Wood Avenue.

Identity theft on Orleans Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on D’Evereaux Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Two accident reports on D’Evereaux Drive.

Accident on Main Street and Commerce Street.

Two shoplifting reports on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Petit larceny on Caddo Street.

Traffic stop at Abundant Life.

Shots fired on Rickman Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Simple assault on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reckless driving on Linwood Court.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Fire on College Street.

Disturbance on Wood Avenue.

Breaking and entering on Itasca Drive.

Malicious mischief on Wood Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on Bishop Street.

Disturbance on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Sharlene Oriel Chambers, 26, 285 Highland Road, Centreville, on charge of contempt of court for failure to comply. Held without bond.

Tina Reed Herrington, Age N/A, 6742 Stampley Road, Fayette, on charge of credit card defraud. Released on $1,000 bond.

Juanita Harris January, 38, 1054 Fisherman Drive, Ferriday, La., on six counts of burglary – all but dwelling. Held on $40,000 bond.

Alvion Terrill Sampson, 27, 114 Brookfield Drive, Natchez, on charge of telephone harassment. Released on $500.00 bond.

Destiny Juanyee Smith, 25, 96 Morgantown Road, Natchez, on charge of first degree hindering prosecution. Released on $50,000 bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Craig Landry Guillory, 50, 1054 Fisherman Drive, Ferriday, La., on charge of burglary of a building. Released on $2,500 bond.

Issac Jovon Hill, 18, 81 Redd Loop Road, Lot 11, Natchez, on charge of armed robbery. Released on $50,000 bond.

Jadarrius Lemarque Ivory, 23, 319 Dumas Drive, Natchez, on charge of controlled substance violation. Held without bond.

Dominique Rochelle Whitley, 26, 207 South Bluebird Drive, Natchez, on charge of telephone or electronic communication: obscene, indecent, annoying, threatening, or harassing. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Tuesday

John Butler, 50, 8 Azalea Lane, Natchez, on charges of failure to appear and controlled substance: second/subsequent offense. Held without bond.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Reports — Thursday

Two warrants/affidavits on State Street.

Juvenile problem on Cottage Home Drive.

Unwanted subject on Shaw Street.

Harassment on State Street.

Fraud/false pretense on State Street.

Trespassing on Alexander Road.

Two traffic stops on North Palestine Road.

Intelligence report on Lower Woodville Road.

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Two traffic stops on Broadmoor Drive.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Old Highway 84 No. 2.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Domestic disturbance on State Street.

Traffic stop on Fatherland Road.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Accident on State Street.

Traffic stop on South Canal Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Brookfield Drive.

False alarm on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on Brooklyn Drive.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Loose livestock on Hammack Lane.

Traffic stop at Walgreens.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Traffic stop on North Union Street.

Civil matter on Redd Loop Road.

Traffic stop at Natchez Nursing Home.

Traffic stop on Paulette Street.

False alarm on Bisland Road.

Two traffic stops on Sandpiper Road.

Threats on Brookfield Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Civil matter on Mimosa Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Magnolia Avenue.

False alarm on U.S. 61.

Theft on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Civil matter on Dewberry Circle.

Theft on Hutchins Landing Road.

Domestic disturbance on Wisteria Lane.

Disturbance on Warbler Court.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Melvin Jackson, 27, 507 Ferriday Drive, on a probation and parole violation. No bond set.

Kellie L. Guillory, 32, 439 Eagle Road, on a probation and parole violation.

Reports — Friday

Complaint on Carter Street.

Accident on Louisiana 65

Complaint on 3rd Street.

Reports — Thursday

Domestic complaint Louisiana 131.

Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle.

Complaint on Sycamore Drive.

False alarm on Louisiana 900.

Dog bite on Bingham Street.

Disturbance on Vidalia Drive.

Medical call Bill Johnson Drive.

Theft on Louisiana 900.

Complaint McAdams Road.

Medical call Holly Street.

Medical call at Vidalia City Hall.

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street.

Disturbance on E.E. Wallace Boulevard.

Disturbance on Louisiana 900.

Carbon monoxide alarm on John Dale Drive.

Theft on U.S. 84

Medical call Shady Acres Circle.

Medical cal