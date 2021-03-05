Storm Softball has consistent team expectations

Delta Charter’s head coach Jeannie Beach has built her softball program from the ground up in her eight years coaching for the Storm. She has one expectation every year, to make the playoffs.

Last softball season, the Storm were only able to play 14 games before the season was cut short due to COVID. She said their goal this season is to just complete the season.

“If we can make it to state and compete in the state tournament that would be our ultimate goal,” Beach said. “We try to play every game like it is our last one. We do not know what the future holds.”

The Storm had won seven games, lost seven last seasons, and they looked like they were going to make the playoffs. There was no senior night and no playoffs she said, it was heartbreaking for the seniors and for everybody.

She said she keeps reminding her team how quickly the season could be over. She reminds the team to play hard and to leave everything they have on the field.

“Usually you tell your seniors this could be your last season, you might not get to play again, you might get hurt,” Beach said. “Now we just tell everybody that it could be everybody’s last game. We are trying to use that as a driving force.“

Delta Charter is playing in a tournament in Ball, Louisiana. On Friday the Storm played Oak Hill, on Saturday they play Wingfield and St. Joe. All three games are important because they allow the Storm to see different opponents, she said.

When a team signs up for a tournament they do not know whom they are going to play, she said, it is fun to play against different teams. At this point in the season, Beach said she is focused on putting players in the right positions.

Tiara Jefferson and Shively Blaney are Delta Charter’s senior leaders, Beach said. Having leadership on the team is an important aspect of a championship winning team, she said. Another aspect is to have consistent expectations.

“They have all been with me since Delta Charter first opened,” Beach said. “They know what I expect, they know what the program expects coming in. That has really helped not having changing coaches or changing philosophies. They know what to expect.”