Visit Natchez: Boats are returning to Natchez

NATCHEZ — Just in time for Spring Pilgrimage, the American Queen Steamboat Company’s American Duchess and American Countess and the American Cruise Lines’ American Jazz and Queen of the Mississippi are coming to dock at Natchez this month.

According to Visit Natchez, the docking schedule for the riverboats are as follows:

American Duchess will be arriving at 7 a.m. and departing at 6 p.m. on March 18 and arriving at 6 a.m. and departing at 10 p.m. on March 25.

American Countess will be arriving at 3:30 p.m. and departing at 11 p.m. on March 23 and arriving at 6 a.m. and departing at 10 p.m. on March 31.

American Jazz will be arriving at 9 a.m. and departing at 10 p.m. on March 24 and arriving at 6 p.m. on March 30 and departing at 5:30 p.m. on March 31.

Queen of the Mississippi will be arriving at 9 a.m. and departing at 8 p.m. on March 30.

Visit Natchez asks that area business owners consider their operation hours and open responsibly during these times to garner more sales and give visitors from these cruises “a wonderful and memorable experience” in Natchez.

To update business hours on Visit Natchez’s website, email katie@visitnatchez.org.