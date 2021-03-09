July 17, 1999 – March 5, 2021

Funeral services for Maxx Allen Harstad, 21, of Ferriday, will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Shady Acres Pentecostal Church in Ferriday under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Visitation will be held Friday at the church beginning at 1 p.m. Bro. Bobby Ratcliff will officiate and burial will follow at the church cemetery.

Maxx was born July 17, 1999 in Minden, LA and died of injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Waterproof, LA.

