Prison employee from Vidalia arrested
VIDALIA — A former Louisiana prison employee from Vidalia was recently arrested for inappropriate behavior.
According to arrest records, Alicia Thames, 35, of Vidalia, was arrested Friday, March 5, on a charge of malfeasance in office for taking contraband to or from a correctional facility.
Thames was an employee of the Louisiana State Penitentiary and has been removed from her position since her arrest, law officials said.
