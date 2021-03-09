March 9, 2021

  • 63°

Reports: March 9, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 3:42 pm Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Natchez

Reports — Monday

Shots fired on South Shields Lane.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at Natchez Bridge.

False alarm on North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop at Parkway.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Intelligence report at Exxon/John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Four traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Disturbance on John R. Junkin Drive.

Fraud/false pretense on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61.

Traffic stop at Advance Auto Parts Parking Lot.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop at St. Mary.

Traffic stop on Minor Street.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at Jordan Carriers.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Shoplifting on D’Evereaux Drive.

Unwanted subject on Aldrich Street.

Disturbance on Watts Avenue.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Two traffic stops on Franklin Street.

Intelligence report on Broadway Street.

Intelligence report on D’Evereaux Drive.

Adams County

Reports — Monday

Accident on Lincoln Heights Road.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop at John R. Junkin Drive/Natchez Market.

Disturbance on Starnes Drive.

False alarm on Hutchins Landing Road.

Juvenile problem on Lotus Drive.

Civil matter on Timberlake Road.

Accident on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Concordia Parish

Reports — Monday

Theft on Peach Street

Disturbance on Sycamore Street 

Complaint on Young Road 

Accident on Carter Street 

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 15 

Medical call on Smith Lane 

Complaint on Crestview Drive

Miscellaneous call on Smith Lane 

Dog bite on 2nd street 

Alarm on EE Wallace Boulevard 

Medical call on Martin Luther King Avenue 

Miscellaneous call on Miller Street 

Cruelty to Juvenile on N Grove Drive 

Fire on Cross Street 

Theft on Guido Road 

Medical call on Serio Boulevard 

Complaint on Louisiana 15

Fire Alarm on Pete Davis Road 

Alarm on Earl Davis Road 

Reports — Tuesday

Medical Call on John Dale Drive 

