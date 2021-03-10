Police arrested fourth suspect, mother in connection with June shooting incident

NATCHEZ — Natchez Police arrested a fourth suspect in a June 2020 shooting that injured two people, law officials said.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said Wednesday Cameron Washington, 20, was arrested on three felony warrants in connection with the incident.

Cameron Washington is charged with two counts attempted murder and one count shooting into an occupied vehicle.

His mother, Caronda Washington, 41, was also arrested a second time for harboring a fugitive and is now held without bond, Daughtry said.

She was arrested the first time on Wednesday, March 3, on a charge of hindering prosecution in the first degree for aiding in preventing the arrest of Cameron Washington and received a $20,000.00 bond.

Daughtry said its possible more could be arrested if further investigation reveals they’ve been hiding Cameron Washington’s whereabouts.

Cameron Washington was a wanted in connection with a shooting on June 6, 2020, in the 600 block of Old Washington Road.

One of the victims was treated locally and released and the other victim was transported to UMMC in Jackson.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area and found damage to a parked 2004 Nissan in front of an apartment building with a possible bullet hole in the front windshield, according to a news release.

While officers were at the scene they were notified of the two gunshot victims at Merit Health Natchez.

During the course of the investigation, investigators learned that several individuals were involved in the shooting.

Jameco Davis was arrested June 18, 2020, for two counts of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Karon Cade and Omari Isaac were later both arrested for two counts of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Cade surrendered at the Natchez Police Department on June 19 and Isaac was booked on July 1 on the same charges.

Daughtry encourages anyone who has information on unresolved cases to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-442-5001 or contact the Natchez Police Department.