Hazel Marie Duet Havard

Sept. 22, 1933 – March 11, 2021

Hazel, age 87 passed peacefully from this life on March 11, 2021, surrounded by her East Tennessee family. She had been a resident of the beautiful Smokey Mountains since her and John moved in 2009, calling Tennessee home.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband John Havard Sr. and her oldest daughter Charlotte and grandson Jacob, whom she lovingly called Gilbie.

She is survived by her son Johnny Havard and his wife Stephanie of Ferriday, her daughter Shelley Poole and husband Jerry of Maryville, Tennessee, and her daughter Julie Lafferty of Denver Colorado. She was blessed with 9 grandchildren, all named in order, Joshua (Catyh), Jessie (Heather), Jacob (deceased), Jeremy (Jessica), Trey (Aly), Jared (Savannah), Kristen, Justin and Shianne; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She will be greatly missed but she is finally reunited with her husband John and our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

The family is having a private time of honoring and celebration in remembering their loving Mother-Granny. They would like to thank each of you for the continued prayers as they face this new chapter without their precious loved one.