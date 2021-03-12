June 18, 1925 – March 10, 2021

HATTIESBURG — Ruth Nelson Byrd, 95, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Brookdale Assisted Living. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Highland Cemetery.

Ruth was a very active member of Bay Street Presbyterian Church. She retired as a guidance counselor from the Hattiesburg Public School System. In her spare time, she volunteered at Forrest General Hospital for many years and was active with the Daylily Society, and the Pinebelt Quilters. She is preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Ella Nelson; her twin brother, Jesse Nelson; and four sisters, Helen LeBlanc, Louise Cubley, Lena Gatlin, and Lois Silva.

She is survived by her three daughters, Jane Ellen (John) Stephens Kingsafer of Hattiesburg, Susan (David) Stephens Kirkwood of Covington, LA, Lynda (Steve Zary) Stephens of Hattiesburg; four grandchildren, Sandy (Jeff) Engel of Ocean Springs, Sean Racca of Shepherd Air Force Base, TX, Ryan Dixon Richardson of Natchez, Katie (Wesley) Dixon Lewis of Sumrall; five great-grandchildren, Payton Engel, Jacob Engel, both of Ocean Springs, Josie Richardson of Natchez, Jack Lewis and Dylan Lewis, both of Sumrall.

Visitation for Ruth will be at 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the Hattiesburg Chapel of Moore Funeral Home.

At the request of the family, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Bay Street Presbyterian Church in her honor.