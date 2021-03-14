March 14, 2021

  • 77°
Jennie Guido

It’s salad season!

By Staff Reports

Published 9:00 am Sunday, March 14, 2021

No matter what Phil the groundhog saw, it’s spring in Natchez.

My sinuses told me over the week that things are starting to bloom; my slight sunburn from last weekend tells me that it’s time to get outside again; and the movement around town screams Spring Pilgrimage has begun.

What spring also brings is salad season.

We’ve covered where to find the best chicken salad in town, and I’m currently researching the best salads you can find.

In the meantime, I thought I’d share one of our favorite recipes for Potato Salad that seems to find it’s way onto our family table quite frequently.

Over the years, we have tweaked this recipe with the amount of mayo, the type of mustard, and just how many olives are acceptable to find that time recipe is pretty perfect. We’ve tried the recipe with russet, Yukon gold, and red potatoes, so any you pick will work just fine. It’s always good to leave a little skin on the potato for texture. Trust me.

I’m not a fan of those store-bought potato salads that are too mayonnaise-y and have a dabble of too much yellow mustard. We like a little crunch in our spoonful and a little heat from the creole mustard.

If you want to jazz up the pickles you use for the relish, grab a jar of Fat Mama’s Fire and Ice Pickles to chop up.

Potato Salad

2 pounds russet potatoes

2 pounds red-skin potatoes

4 eggs, boiled and mashed

1 ½ cup mayo

3 tablespoon Creole mustard

½ cup celery, chopped

1/2 cup bell pepper or banana pepper, chopped

½ cup sweet pickle relish

½ cup green olives, sliced

2 tablespoons green onion, chopped

Salt and pepper

Begin by boiling the potatoes in salted water until the skin begins to peel and they can be easily pierced with a fork. Drain the potatoes and remove the skin.  Place in a large bowl with the boiled and mashed eggs, mayo, and mustard.  Mash all together leaving the potatoes chunky and well combined.  Fold in the celery, relish, olives, peppers, and green onions.  Salt and pepper to taste. Let chill overnight before serving.

If the potato salad is dry the next day, add a hefty spoonful of mayo to the mix.

Jennie Guido is a community columnist for The Natchez Democrat. You may reach her at guido.jennie@gmail.com.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Jefferson County teen killed in crash on U.S. 61

News

Louisiana governor declares day of prayer for COVID-19 dead

News

Very Merry Vendor market features homemade goods at Natchez Convention Center

News

Dart: Three generations run Canal Street Gallery

News

Moving hands of time

Business

Wonderland in Natchez: New business takes off in pandemic

News

Three from Monterey arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles

News

First Presbyterian concert this weekend honors late music director, Gates

News

New African American exhibits being installed at houses for Spring Pilgrimage

News

Police arrested fourth suspect, mother in connection with June shooting incident

News

Rebels win close game with Bogue Chitto

News

City reviewing contract with tennis pro, Johnny Wahlborg

News

Natchez loses strong advocate in death of Kathie Blankenstein

News

Prison employee from Vidalia arrested

News

Mayor: City close on agreement with cruise companies as boats return to Natchez

News

City to lease 15 new vehicles for police, fire departments

News

Police searching for a fourth suspect in June 2020 shooting

News

Visit Natchez: Boats are returning to Natchez

News

Non-profit gifts new house to Vidalia officer’s widow, child

News

Long-time Natchez surgeon, Dr. Robert Barnes, dies

BREAKING NEWS

Officials rescue suspected burglar at Frazier school, found suspended from ceiling

News

Famous-ish: Mississippi teen lands role on ABC show

News

Alcorn State to inaugurate first female president

News

American Legion hosts statewide convention at Natchez