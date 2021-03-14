Nothing says spring like deviled eggs

Nothing screams “spring!” like and outdoor brunch featuring deviled eggs.

But when ordinary eggs don’t delight try some unique ways to prepare addictive devilish eggs without depending on the mayonnaise, sweet relish and paprika found in most deviled eggs.

Don’t get me wrong; the classic deviled egg is quite delicious, but having the same ole eggs at every holiday, party and church function can become a bit monotonous.

Deviled eggs are a blank slate on which the sky is the limit for flavorings and ingredients that can be added.

Start with a simple change like omitting the relish (and sugar that is sometimes used) to make a savory egg garnished with an olive half or capers.

We like to make “adult” deviled eggs at our house sprinkled with cayenne pepper instead of paprika which adds a pleasant spice.

Southwestern smoked sausage stuffed eggs make a wonderful addition to the breakfast or brunch table. Like a southwestern omelet in deviled egg form — smoked sausage, colorful bell peppers and sour cream added to the stuffing of these eggs will have people begging for your recipe.

Most people put boiled eggs in their tuna salad, so why not add tuna to the deviled eggs? A can of good, extra-virgin olive oil canned tuna mashed into the egg filling is surprisingly delicious and easy. I must give credit to my sister, Peyton Johnson, for this creation of tuna stuffed eggs because I even won a cooking contest in college with these little devils.

For something a little more exotic, devilish Thai curry eggs should spice the party food up a bit. A little curry powder, cilantro, lime juice, fresh ginger and cayenne pepper will awaken the taste buds for sure.

Garnishing my Caesar salad eggs with a crouton and Parmesan cheese and serving them wrapped in a piece of romaine lettuce makes a much more portable way to serve Caesar salads. A little anchovy paste, garlic and Parmesan cheese mashed into the yolks will bring all the flavors of this classic salad to life.

Chorizo and eggs served in a warm tortilla for breakfast is a classic Mexican way to start the day off. All it takes to make my chorizo deviled eggs is chorizo, sour cream, green onions and some lime juice, and they will fly off the appetizer plates.

The possibilities of flavor combinations continue to swarm through my mind. From smoked salmon and capers to Mediterranean olive and feta cheese using some of these nifty recipes is sure to make a splash at any meal, party or holiday.

Susanna Johnson-Sharp is a long-time Natchez resident. She is the owner of Aunt Suzie’s Catering.

Aunt Suzie’s classic savory deviled eggs

Mash into the yolks:

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Creole mustard or other grainy mustard

1 1/2 teaspoons yellow mustard

2 teaspoon plain white vinegar

3/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

Fresh cracked black pepper to taste

2 whole boiled eggs

1. Taste, and adjust seasonings to your liking.

2. Stuff, and garnish with capers or green olive halves, and sprinkle with paprika (or cayenne!).

Tuna stuffed eggs

Mash into the yolks:

1, 4-ounce can of tuna in extra-virgin olive oil — reserve a spoonful of tuna to the side for garnishing

1/3 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons fresh squeezed lemon juice

3/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

1. Taste, and adjust seasonings to your liking.

2. Stuff, and garnish with reserved tuna, capers and paprika (or cayenne!).

Caesar salad eggs

Mash into the yolks:

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 1/2 teaspoons Lea & Perrins Worcestershire Sauce

1 1/2 teaspoons Creole mustard, or other grainy mustard

1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1/3 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese, lightly packed — reserve a spoonful for garnish

1 1/2 teaspoons anchovy paste

1 teaspoon fresh garlic, minced and rubbed into a paste with the side of the knife

1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

Freshly cracked black pepper to taste

2 whole boiled eggs

1. Taste, and adjust seasonings to your liking.

2. Stuff, and serve eggs placed in a piece of Romaine lettuce (that has been washed and dried), a crouton (preferably homemade), reserved Parmesan cheese and fresh cracked pepper.

Chorizo deviled eggs

Mash into the yolks:

9-ounce package pork chorizo sausage (in a tube found, usually, next to the cream cheese in the grocery store), cooked thoroughly and set aside to cool

1/4 green onions, finely chopped — a spoonful reserved for garnishing

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

1/2 cup sour cream

2 tablespoons fresh squeezed lime juice

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh cilantro, optional

1. Taste, and adjust seasonings to your liking.

2. Stuff, and garnish with reserved green onion (and cilantro if using).

Southwestern smoked sausage stuffed eggs

Sausage mixture:

Sauté lightly leaving the vegetables slightly al dente, and set aside to cool while preparing the remaining ingredients.

9 ounces smoked sausage or kielbasa (Smokey Hollow is just fine), finely diced

1/2 cup colorful bell peppers, any color, finely diced — reserve a spoonful for garnishing of raw peppers

1/2 cup red onion, finely diced — reserve a spoonful for garnishing of raw onions

Mash into the yolks:

1/4 cup green onion, finely chopped

1 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper, optional

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

1/2 cup sour cream

2 tablespoons fresh squeezed lime juice

Cooked and cooled sausage mixture

1. Taste, and adjust seasonings to your liking.

2. Stuff, and garnish with reserved red onion and bell peppers, and paprika or cayenne pepper.