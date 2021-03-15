March 16, 2021

Gov. Reeves: All Mississippians to be eligible for vaccine Tuesday

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 4:51 pm Monday, March 15, 2021

JACKSON — Gov. Tate Reeves announced that soon all Mississippians will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines in Mississippi beginning Tuesday.

The governor broke the news via Twitter just after 11 a.m. Monday.

“Almost 10,000 appointments available statewide over next 3 weeks. If you’re over 50, lock them down TODAY! Starting tomorrow, ALL new appointments will be open to ALL Mississippians. Get your shot friends — and let’s get back to normal!” Reeves stated on Twitter.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday, only teachers, staff and employees in kindergarten through 12th grade, preschool or childcare settings; first responders such as law enforcement, public safety, fire services and emergency management officials; healthcare personnel; residents of long-term care facilities and adults over age 50 or age 16 to 49 with chronic health conditions that may put them at a higher risk from COVID-19 were eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines in the state.

Mississippi vaccinations are provided to Mississippi residents or to out-of-state residents who work in Mississippi only.

Vaccines are available at certain healthcare providers or by a free drive-thru appointment at the state health department’s drive-thru sites.

To schedule a vaccine or see a list of vaccination providers, visit msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,22816,420,976.html or call 877-978-6453.

