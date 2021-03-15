March 15, 2021

Tony Moon, Superintendent of Natchez Water Works. (File photo / The Natchez Democrat)

Natchez Water Works closed Monday for water leak

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 3:02 pm Monday, March 15, 2021

NATCHEZ — Natchez Water Works’ office at 150 North Shields Lane is closed today, March 15, due to a water leak in the building, Supervisor Tony Moon said.

According to a statement on their social media page, Natchez Water Works will reopen Tuesday, March 16, at 8 a.m.

Customers can still pay their bill by mail, dropbox, phone and online at www.natchezwaterworks.com

Moon said a water line broke inside the restroom of the building over the weekend, which forced the office to close temporarily on Monday for repairs.

“Almost everything has been restored with exception to our phones.  We hope to be back open in the morning to receive customers,” Moon said Monday afternoon.

