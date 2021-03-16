March 16, 2021

Court case conclusions: Wednesday, March 17, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 4:23 pm Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of March 5-11:

Travlis Jones charged with accessory after the fact. Case bound over to a grand jury.

 

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of March 5-11:

None. (none available)

 

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, March 10:

Tucker James, 23, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Must take a 12 Hour anger management class – case to be non-adjudicated. Fine set at $748.75.

Alan Ray Johnson, 26, pleaded guilty to simple assault – domestic violence. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. Credit given for one day time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Reid Eric Richard, 21, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Must take a 12 Hour anger management class – case set to be non-adjudicated. Fine set at $748.85.

Hunter Lee Smith, 25, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Must take a 12 Hour anger management class – case set to be non-adjudicated. Fine set at $748.75.

Hunter Lee Smith, 25, pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon/fake weapon. Must take a 12 Hour anger management class – case set to be non-adjudicated. Fine set at $748.75.

Christopher James Boettcher, 46, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Banned from Walmart. Fine set at $748.75.

Rechelle Marie Brooks, 36, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Sentenced to 60 days with 59 days suspended. Credit given for one day time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Rechelle Marie Brooks, 36, pleaded guilty to simple assault – domestic violence. Sentenced to 60 days with 59 days suspended. Credit given for one day time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Jarrious Coach, 32, charged with simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm. Case remanded to files upon completion of 12 Hour anger management class.

Darrien Ford, 25, charged with violation of municipal criminal ordinances: shooting inside city limits. Case dismissed.

Albert Earl Payton, 27, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Petty theft class – case to be set for non-adjudication. Fine set at $748.75.

Dianna Sue Pollard, 64, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Kierra Danielle Bacon, 27, pleaded guilty to violation of municipal criminal ordinances: shooting inside city limits. Sentenced to 15 days with 13 days suspended. To spend two days in jail. Fine set at $1,248.75.

 

Tuesday, March 9:

Jameco Aerion Pernell Davis, 17, charged with two counts of murder. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Jarvanti Keyon Doss, 24, charged with burglary; dwelling house, whether armed or not, whether occupied or not. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Eric Mizelle Franklin, 19, charged with statutory rape; per>=17 has sex inter w/child >= 14 but < 16 and > 36 mo younger. Preliminary hearing on March 23.

Oliver Dewayne Hawkins, 53, charged with burglary; dwelling house, whether armed or not, whether occupied or not. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jacqlaurence Terry Jackson, 22, charged with two counts of murder. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Javarrea Kentrell Jones, 29, charged with malicious mischief; less than $1,000. Sentenced to 30 days with 28 days suspended. Credit given for two days time served. Fine set at $748.75. Restitution set at $427.99.

Javerrea Kentrell Jones, 29, charged with aggravated assault – domestic violence. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Randall Lambert, 21, charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Randon Rakydia Lambert, 19, charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Willie Anthrenae Dobbins IV, 19, charged with burglary: all but dwelling. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Alicia Aleyne Willard, 37, charged with burglary; dwelling house, whether armed or not, whether occupied or not. Case bound over to a grand jury.

