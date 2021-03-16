Courthouse records: Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Adams County

March 5-11

Civil suits:

Estate of John Martin Rodriguez.

Estate of Willie James Hoskins.

Estate of David Albert Williams.

Calypso Automotive, LLC v. Black Jack Holdings, LLC.

Estate of Ronnie Mizell Sr.

Estate of Samuel L. Cauthen.

Estate of Mary Louise Warren.

Estate of Annie Elizabeth Hoskins.

Estate of Harvey Tebbetts.

Divorces:

Elicia V. Johnson and Adrian J. Johnson. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

Donald Albert Butler, 61, McCall Creek to Kimberly Clara Walley (Bowman), 51, Brookhaven.

Charles Stephen Plauche Jr., 41, Austin, Texas to Emily Claire Dale, 41, Austin, Texas.

Tyrone Dent, 48, Natchez to Priscilla Anntoinette Buck, 40, Natchez.

Deketric Ontario Bailey, 29, Natchez to Keyundra Lasha Washington, 22, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

March 3-10

Kenneth Gee and Margaret Gee to Darlene Marie Ordeneaux, lot 54 Montebello Subdivision.

Isaac Gooden to Angie Isaac, land from the northwest corner of lot 16 Pine Mount Plantation.

Dr. L.G. Campbell and Merline N. Campbell to Andrew L. Anderson and Shelley Mae Anderson, lot 18 Audubon Heights subdivision of Concord.

Linda Kay Vestal to Allen Thompson and Lynda Thompson, land commence at the northeast corner of lot 31 Traceway Estates, Second Development.

Joshua A. Boone to Joshua A. Boone and Katelynn Leighann Bertelsen, lot 31 Westover Heights Subdivision, Second Development.

Isaac L. Sullivan and Martha J. Sullivan to David Jackson and Geraldine Jackson, lot 9 Highland North Subdivision, Second Development.

William Dale Thomas, Richard Lyle Thomas, Lee Danton Thomas and Cynthia Jane Thomas Wynn to Keith L. Thomas, lot 3 of the First Addition to Kenilworth Subdivision.

Alvin Buckles to Alvin Buckles and Tammy Elizabeth Temple, lot 16 Greenfield Subdivision.

Carolyn C. Couch and Polly Elizabeth Ireland to Joshua A. Boone, lot 31 Westover Heights Subdivision, Second Development.

Dustin Glenn Wilson to Elbert King Jr., lots 105 and 106 Lake Montrose Subdivision.

Beard Properties, LLC to Fleming F. Green Jr. and Barbara Jean Green, lot 44 Fatherland Acres (First Development).

Johnny R. Jackson to Kimberly L. Butler, lots 1, 2 and 3 Golden Acres Subdivision.

Mortgages:

March 3-10

Darlene Marie Ordeneaux to Citizens Bank, lot 54 Montebello Subdivision.

3 Amigos, LLC to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot A, Being a Portion of L’Langollan.

Andrew L. Anderson and Shelley Mae Anderson to Dr. L.G. Campbell and Merline N. Campbell, lot 18 Audubon Heights subdivision of Concord.

Allen Thompson and Lynda Thompson to Black Jack Holdings, LLC, land commence at the northeast corner of lot 31 Traceway Estates, Second Development.

Keith L. Thomas to Flanagan State Bank, lot 3 of the First Addition to Kenilworth Subdivision.

Adlai Macmilland Pate III and Sue Krueger Pate to United Mississippi Bank, lot 1 of the Division of Fatherland Plantation.

Joshua A. Boone to Crescent Mortgage Company, lot 31 Westover Heights Subdivision, Second Development.

Emekia N. Warner to First American Title Insurance Company, lot 20 Homewood Park Subdivision.

Melisa Whitehead and Christopher Whitehead to GMFS, LLC, Tract “C”, 3.1 acres portion of Duck Pond Plantation.

Robert Lee McClatchy III and Sherrie Cothren McClatchy to Home Bank, lot 31 Greenfield Subdivision.

Fleming F. Green Jr. and Barbara Jean Green to United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC, lot 44 Fatherland Acres (First Development).

Kimberly L. Butler to Flagstar Bank, lots 1, 2 and 3 Golden Acres Subdivision.

Adams County Justice Court Civil Cases

Thursday, March 11:

Diania Walker v. Isiah Wesley.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Wayne Hammett.

Mendelson Law Firm v. John Fleming.

Idell Johnson v. Robert Carter.

Jeffery McTigue v. Trisha Lambert.

Midland Credit v. Bryson B. Rogers.

Midland Credit v. Denese V. Hurts.

Midland Credit v. Hubert Matthews.

Concordia Bank v. Anderson C. Tenner.

Ronnie Cox v. Lashonda Grainger.

Kenneth Evens v. Kelvin Johnson.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Dorothy Carter.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Fredrick Wilson.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Brenda McGrew.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. Gwen Owns.

Franklin Collection Service, Inc. v. Theresa Irving.

Vickie Rodgers v. Jessica Pardon.

Concordia Parish

March 5-11

Civil suits:

Sherita Shantel Johnson v. William Jasper Richey.

Sherita Shantel Johnson v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC v. Gladys J. Cupstid.

Charles Vaughn v. Walmart, Inc.

Charles Vaughn v. Walmart Claims Services, Inc.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Diedra Sharan Hawkins.

Robert Yocom v. Sgt. Rials.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Thomas L. Bagbey.

Discover Bank v. Bradley Welch.

TD Bank USA v. Linda J. Johnese.

Citibank v. Renee Clark.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC v. Hervy Banks.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

Devin Colby Byrd, 27, Vidalia to Stratton Paige Jordan, 31, Vidalia.

Clayton Thomas Landry, 26, Pineville, La. to Ashtin Brianna Houghton, 23, Pineville, La.

Deed transactions:

Robert K. Smith and Kathryn Smith to Ralph Managan Hays and Chris Joseph Deorche, lot 1 of subdivision of a portion of lands of Charles L. Wurster Sr.

C L Lewis Properties, LLC to Regina S. Leonard, the west 20 feet of lot 23 and all of lot 24, Block 2 Ferriday Development Addition.

Ross Dyer and Anne Cooper Dyer to David C. Rutherford and Ena V. Rutherford, lot C-6 of the subdivision known as Tract C of Panola Cove.

Robert M. Mahony Jr. to GHR2 Enterprises, LLC, 9.47 acres, portion of lot 3 of the Wilsson Partition.

The Succession of Mollie Elizabeth Cupstid Swanson to Jeffery Goodman and Delores Goodman, lot 143, Unit No. 3 Ridgecrest Subdivision.

Robert L. Smith and Jennifer Jones Smith to John Douglas Atkins and Jennie M. Atkins, lot 51 Cypress Shore Colony, First Development.

John Westley Benoit and Jeremy Allen Benoit to Justin Michael Benoit, 1.95 acres, more or less, lot B of a portion of lot 4 Windemere Plantation.

Gloria Brocato Martello, Tonya Lynn Martello Smith, Lydai Marie Martello Ellett, Gloria Ann Martello Chapman, and Frederick Vincent Martello III to Lone Oak AG, lot in the south portion of the east one-half of Block 259 in Ferriday.

The Succession of Verna B. Wurster to Benajah Peterson, lot 7 County Clar Addtion, Second Development, Vidalia.

Mortgages:

Regina S. Leonard to Mortgage Financial Services, LLC, the west 20 feet of lot 23 and all of lot 24, Block 2 Ferriday Development Addition.

David C. Rutherford and Ena V. Rutherford to Fidelity Bank, lot C-6 of the subdivision known as Tract C of Panola Cove.

Jeffery Goodman and Delores Goodman to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 143, Unit No. 3 Ridgecrest Subdivision.