March 16, 2021

Mississippi takes important vaccine lead

By Editorial Board

Published 5:27 pm Tuesday, March 16, 2021

What’s that old saying? “Everyone in Mississippi is thankful for Alabama.”

For so many years, Mississippi and Alabama have swapped back and forth the 50th position among states in a number of categories, including education, the economy and opportunity for its people.

Sometimes, Mississippians are thankful for Louisiana, too.

In the case of the COVID-19 vaccine, Mississippi is head and shoulders among Alabama and Louisiana when it comes to vaccinating our citizens.

Alabama is still vaccinating front line workers and those 64 and older. Louisiana is offering the vaccine to those 16 and older, but only with some type of underlying illness.

On Tuesday, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves gave the OK to opening up vaccine eligibility to all in Mississippi 16 years and older.  Those under 18 must be accompanied to their vaccination appointment by a parent or guardian.

Taking this step makes tremendous sense. It’s the right thing to do for Mississippi.

Reeves’ move to push full steam ahead with getting Mississippians vaccinated will do more than anything else to get our state functioning as it was prior to March 2020.

The sooner we get Mississippians vaccinated, the sooner we can get our children back in classrooms, get all of our restaurants open without limiting dining indoors, get our manufacturing facilities back to full steam, the better for all Mississippians.

If you have not made an appointment to get your vaccination, nothing is stopping you now.

Visit covidvaccine.umc.edu to schedule your vaccination. It’s a simple, easy process. And thanks to the military precision of our Mississippi National Guard, you’re in and out in a matter of minutes.

We applaud this bold move by Mississippi’s governor. It’s fantastic to see our state take a leadership role on something so critical to each citizen of the state.

