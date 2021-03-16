Schools dismiss early Wednesday due to threat of severe weather
Students in the Natchez-Adams School District will have an early school release Wednesday due to the likelihood of severe weather, school officials said.
The Natchez and Adams County area is currently in the moderate risk zone for a significant weather event Wednesday where tornadoes, heavy thunderstorms, strong winds, and hail are possible, according to a news release from the school district.
Elementary Schools will dismiss at 11:45 a.m.
Middle Schools will dismiss at 12 p.m.
High Schools will dismiss at 12:20 p.m.
Meals for virtual students will be suspended tomorrow.
