One killed in single-car crash in Adam’s County
NATCHEZ — Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one person at about 5:03 p.m. Wednesday in Adams County.
The person, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The collision is currently under investigation by MHP. More information will become available as the investigation continues.
