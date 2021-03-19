March 19, 2021

Tanner Wimberly trots home, he led Cathedral with two hits in the Green Wave loss to Brookhaven Academy. After taking the lead in the sixth inning with four runs, the Cougars fought back to walk it off in the seventh inning to win 5-4. (Hunter Cloud The Natchez Democrat)

Green Wave compete in close loss with Cougars

By Hunter Cloud

After taking the lead in the sixth inning, Cathedral was unable to keep Brookhaven Academy from mounting a comeback to win 5-4. 

Head coach Craig Beesley said he was proud of the way his team competed in the first game of the Viking invitational. It was difficult to watch the Cougars make a comeback and walk it off in the seventh inning, he said. 

“It was a tight game all the way through,” Beesley said. “A good team is able to come back and score against you after you put up a lead. I thought we fought pretty well.” 

Four pitchers saw action for the Green Wave in the game, he said. Sam Mosby went two innings, Jake Hairston went two innings, Hollis Lees went two innings and Jake Maples pitched a third of an inning. Green Wave pitchers struck out eight batters combined. It was not enough as the Cougars put offensive pressure on the Green Wave just like they did last week, he said. 

In the batters box, the Green Wave were much improved with four hits, he said. Tanner Wimberly led Cathedral with two hits and Jacob Smith had two RBIs. Competing to the end of the game was all he wanted to see, he said.

As long as Beesley could see improvements at the plate he knows they are trying to get better, he said. Cathedral plays Presbyterian Christian Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. in the Viking Invitational. The focus of his team in the Viking Invitational is to get better before resuming district play, he said. 

“We need to have a good week against Oak Forest,” Beesley said. “That is what our focus is right now.” 

