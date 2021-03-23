March 23, 2021

  • 70°

Carolyn Ann Bianca Hoggatt

By Staff Reports

Published 2:29 pm Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Feb. 24, 1943 – March 19, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Carolyn Ann Bianca Hoggatt, 78, of Natchez, who passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021, were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Natchez National Cemetery with the Rev. Joseph Xavier Vethananickam officiating. Burial followed under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Hoggatt was born February 24, 1943, in Natchez, the daughter of Sam Salvadore, Sr. and Minnie Canjemi Bianca. She graduated from Cathedral School and was owner and operator of Sam’s Bait Stand and Chevron Station for 30 years.

Mrs. Hoggatt was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Dr. Joseph Bianca and Anthony Bianca and sister-in-law Carol Bianca.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years Robert Hoggatt Sr., son Robert Hoggatt, Jr. (Michelle) and daughter Mary Ann Whittington (Kevin), grandchildren Virginia and Bailee Hoggatt and Jack Whittington, brother Sam Bianca and sister, Mary Creighton (Harry) and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Paul Cone, Seth Cone, Jack Whittington, Jon Bianca, William Hoggatt, John Hoggatt, Joshua Cone and Billy Maley.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church or a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to lairdfh.com.

