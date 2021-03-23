James Henry Pennington
May 5, 1931 – March 22, 2021
NATCHEZ — Services for James Henry Pennington Sr., 89, of Natchez who died Monday, March 22, 2021 in Natchez will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021 at First Lutheran Church with Pastor Warren Schulingkamp officiating.
Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Laird Funeral Home and 1 p.m. until service time Friday, March 26, 2021.
