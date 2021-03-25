March 25, 2021

  • 81°

Celebrate local physicians on Doctor’s Day, March 30

By Letters to the Editor

Published 5:25 pm Thursday, March 25, 2021

To the editor:

Delivering medical care during a global pandemic has required teamwork at the highest level, and doctors are fundamental to this effort.

As the country celebrates Doctors’ Day on March 30, I invite you to join me in recognizing the heroic work of all physicians.

The COVID-19 pandemic has called upon the expertise and skills of our local physicians and many more in the larger medical community who have worked to detect, treat, cure and develop vaccines against this highly infectious disease.

Life has been disrupted by lockdowns and restrictions but chronic diseases and medical crises have kept going.

Doctors on our medical staff at Merit Health Natchez have been steadfast partners supporting the safety and wellness of patients and our community.

They’ve helped us adapt our practices as more is learned about the virus, its treatment and the prevention of spread.

I’ve never been more grateful for their support.

Their knowledge and skills helped the more than 2,400 patient visits to our Emergency Room and the more than 3,100 patients admitted last year.

While we cared for 300-plus COVID-19 positive patients, routine care also continued.

Women delivered their newborns, medical emergencies were treated, surgeries were performed and a myriad of other medical concerns were addressed.

Many providers adapted to new practices, using telehealth visits to ease access.

On this Doctors’ Day, please join me in reaching out to the physicians you know to say thank you.

Today we acknowledge their contributions, sacrifices, skills and unwavering concern for patients.

Let’s be sure they know how grateful we are.

Lance Boyd is CEO at Merit Health Natchez

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Sharkey County man convicted of double murder 

News

Vidalia man charged with murder in Monday stabbing incident

News

Gone, not forgotten: Natchez Civil Rights activist Grennell dies at 81

News

Natchez officials approve tennis contract, bids for pool improvements

News

City officials negotiating lease for former Titan Tire plant

News

Mississippi River’s newest cruise boat docks in Natchez on maiden voyage

News

7-year-old with Natchez ties publishes first book

Business

Callaway joins JKS as engineer in training

Business

Clinic receives ‘Going the Distance’ award

News

Dearing tapped as director of new Alcorn Women’s Business Center

News

Long-time Natchez Chiropractor, loved by patients, dies at 67

News

ACSO assisted with arrest one of Franklin County’s most wanted

News

US weather model upgraded to better forecast extreme events

News

‘When was it built?’ Science used to determine age of historic buildings

News

Natchez-Adams County Airport Fly-In a soaring success

News

Woman enjoys feeding and caring for children and sharing God’s love

News

Natchez elderly blind man, disabled woman lost house in fire

News

No excuse for putting off colonoscopy screening

News

Firefighters work to put out Thursday night house fire near Duncan Park

News

Garden club plans revamped ‘Stories Along the Mississippi’

News

Riverboats are back: Natchez welcomes crew, passengers with enthusiasm

News

Natchez-Adams County Airport to host fly-in this weekend

News

One killed in single-car crash in county

News

Pilgrimage Garden Club: No pilgrimage King, Queen, royal ball this year