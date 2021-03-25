March 25, 2021

Danna Lynn Conner

By Staff Reports

Published 10:00 am Thursday, March 25, 2021

July 29, 1974 – March 23, 2021

MONTEREY — Graveside service for Danna Lynn Conner, 46, of Monterey, LA who died Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at her home, will be held at Lismore Baptist Church Cemetery on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 2 p.m. with Bro. Ken Kilmore officiating, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
