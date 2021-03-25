Sept. 7, 1924 – March 23, 2024

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Hattie Whiting, 96, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Natchez will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 27, 2021, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation only. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Hattie was born September 7, 1924, in Natchez, the daughter of Monroe Whiting and Mammie Whiting. She attended Anchorage High School and was a housekeeper. Ms. Whiting was a member of Greater Mount Bethel Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with family and fishing.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Curtis Jones, Lugenia Thomas and Deloris Jones.

Hattie leaves to cherish her memories: two sons Ernest Jones and Edward Jones; two daughters Annie Mae Jones and Laura Whittley; brother Bebley Whiting; grandchildren and other relatives.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com.