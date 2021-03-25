Sharkey County man convicted of double murder 

On Friday, March 19, a Warren County jury found Steven Lewis, 37, of Rolling Fork, guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Alex Jennings Sr., and second-degree murder in the death of Alex Jennings Jr.

On November 27, 2017, officers were dispatched to a scene at the corner of US 61 and US 16 where they found both Jennings men deceased with gunshot wounds to the back of their heads. Both sustained other gunshot wounds as well. Lewis had a gunshot wound to his leg.

The case was indicted by the Sharkey County District Attorney’s Office in 2019. The Sharkey County District Attorney’s Office was removed from the case due to a conflict of interest and the 6th Circuit District Attorney’s Office in Natchez received the case in 2020.

“I am very proud of the job my team did in bringing Mr. Lewis to justice. Nothing will replace what he took from the Jennings family but hopefully they can find some peace,” Sixth Circuit District Attorney Shameca Collins said.

Collins said the prosecution was handled by Assistant District Attorney Paul Sullivan and Assistant District Attorney Stanley Alexander. The case was investigated by agents of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations with assistance from Rolling Fork Police Department Investigator Herman Ceasar.

Lewis’s sentencing is scheduled for Monday, March 29, at 10 a.m. in Sharkey County.