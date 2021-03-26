NATCHEZ — Montreal Earl Swazy, was born in Natchez, on November 25, 1995 to Martina Swazy. He was employed by MTC in Wilkinson County. He departed this life on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Laura Swazy.

Mr. Swazy leaves to cherish his memories his mother, four sisters, Tyranesha Swazy, Laura Swazy, Malika Swazy, and Tynesha Thomas; one brother, Titus Thomas; grandfather, Fird Swazy; ten aunts and uncles; ten nieces and nephews; an unborn child, Baby Swazy, and a host of other relatives and friends.

A chapel service will be Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Webb Winfield Funeral Home at 1 p.m. Burial will follow the service in Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery. A walk-through visitation will be Friday, March 26, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are required and social distancing is strongly encouraged.