March 26, 2021

  • 73°
A tree fell on the fence at Duncan Park due to strong winds Thursday morning. Crews cleaned up the limbs on Friday morning. Natchez Tennis Manager Johnny Wahlborg joked it was a new landscaping technique. He said he is sure they can get the debris cleaned up and the fence fixed. (Hunter Cloud The Natchez Democrat)

New tennis manager shares vision

By Hunter Cloud

Published 7:24 pm Friday, March 26, 2021

The future of Natchez area tennis is in the high schools, Wahlborg said. Building the teams is Spence’s job as he is now going into the schools to teach kids in 4th, 5th, 6th grades about tennis to grow the sport.

Currently Cathedral, ACCS and Natchez High School all share the tennis courts at Duncan Park. Nothing will change for the schools unless he thinks of something to improve or help the teams, he said.

Success is measured by the kind of problems you run into, he said. Running out of room because so many people are using the courts is an example he gave of a great problem to have.

“We want to fill this facility. That is going to be our goal,” Wahlborg said. “We want to have people who can not get a tennis court. That is going to be new for some people here.”

He said the only challenge he can foresee is bringing more people into the world of tennis and pickle ball. He said this is done by getting the words tennis and pickleball used in daily conversations around Natchez like football, baseball and basketball do. Tennis and pickleball are lifetime sports, he said.

Officially, he is not on the job yet, but Wahlborg was standing on a tennis court looking at damage caused by a tree. Strong winds blew the tree down on Thursday morning. By Friday morning, the biggest portion of the trunk was already removed from the fairway rough across the road.

“That is our new land scape design,” Wahlborg said. “What we are going to do is take trees and fall them over. I’m just kidding. It doesn’t look like it hurt the court that bad. I think we are going to get it taken care of very quickly.”

A tree limb removal truck removed branches that were caught on the fence Friday morning, which Wahlborg said, did not damage the fence posts in the ground. Those would have been the most expensive piece to replace, he said.

“That is our new land scape design,” Wahlborg said. “What we are going to do is take trees and fall them over. I’m just kidding. It doesn’t look like it hurt the court that bad. I think we are going to get it taken care of very quickly.”

A tree limb removal truck removed branches that were caught on the fence Friday morning, which Wahlborg said did not damage the fence posts in the ground. Those would have been the most expensive piece to replace, he said.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

COVID-19

COVID-19: One year later at Merit Health Natchez

COVID-19

‘No blueprint’ for COVID-19

News

Church breaks ground on new gated subdivision

News

Sharkey County man convicted of double murder 

News

Vidalia man charged with murder in Monday stabbing incident

News

Gone, not forgotten: Natchez Civil Rights activist Grennell dies at 81

News

Natchez officials approve tennis contract, bids for pool improvements

News

City officials negotiating lease for former Titan Tire plant

News

Mississippi River’s newest cruise boat docks in Natchez on maiden voyage

News

7-year-old with Natchez ties publishes first book

Business

Callaway joins JKS as engineer in training

Business

Clinic receives ‘Going the Distance’ award

News

Dearing tapped as director of new Alcorn Women’s Business Center

News

Long-time Natchez Chiropractor, loved by patients, dies at 67

News

ACSO assisted with arrest one of Franklin County’s most wanted

News

US weather model upgraded to better forecast extreme events

News

‘When was it built?’ Science used to determine age of historic buildings

News

Natchez-Adams County Airport Fly-In a soaring success

News

Woman enjoys feeding and caring for children and sharing God’s love

News

Natchez elderly blind man, disabled woman lost house in fire

News

No excuse for putting off colonoscopy screening

News

Firefighters work to put out Thursday night house fire near Duncan Park

News

Garden club plans revamped ‘Stories Along the Mississippi’

News

Riverboats are back: Natchez welcomes crew, passengers with enthusiasm