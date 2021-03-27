March 27, 2021

Robert Sanxton

By Staff Reports

Published 2:30 pm Saturday, March 27, 2021

FAYETTE — Graveside services for Robert Sanxton, 69, who died on Monday, March 22, 202, at his residence will be held on Monday, March 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Cannonsburg, MS with Pastor Mary Hamblin officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Sunday, March 28, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Facemasks must be worn and social distancing will be enforced.

