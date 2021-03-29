March 29, 2021

  • 52°
Hammond

Frances Alexander Hammond

By Staff Reports

Published 2:48 pm Monday, March 29, 2021

Frances Alexander Hammond peacefully entered into eternal rest on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at the age of 87.

Beloved daughter of the late Farra Alexander and Ruth French Alexander.  Loving mother of Joyce Agent (Donnie) and the late Kenneth Edwards and Elizabeth Ruth Lees.  Adored grandmother of Mandy Agent, Jeffery Hinson, Jeremy Edwards, Melissa Calhoun and the late Sean Agent.  Beloved Great Grandmother of Dylan Prestenbach, Connor Prestenbach, Olivia Savoie, Alayah Pertuit, Riana McClemore, Jeffery Hinson, Jr., Kara Hinson, Tara Hinson, Ryland McClung and Watson Calhoun.  Sister of the late Katherine Bates, Farrar Alexander, Jr., Martha Iseman, Charles Alexander, Robert Alexander, Marilyn Bailey and Carolyn Hill.  Frances is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was born in Natchez, Mississippi and resided in Harvey, Louisiana.  The Lord has held out His arms and called her home; a job well done my Beloved One.  Frances lived her life unselfishly, always helping everyone.  She loved and was devoted to her family.  She cared for several family members up until their death.  She is the second oldest of all her siblings and the last to be called Home.  Frances is now lovingly reunited with all of her family.  Her passion in life was cooking, gardening and fishing, she was a champion in all.

As Jesus has called you home to live in Paradise with him, we will miss you and love you.  Until we meet again.  Funeral Services will be privately held at a later date.  Mothe Funeral Home is assisting the family during this difficult time.  Family and friends may offer condolences at mothefunerals.com.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Slave Dwelling Project coming to Natchez April 17

News

Mississippi gov praises teachers as he signs pay raise bill

News

Natchez man’s heart stopped twice, lives to tell his story at AHA fundraiser

News

Trinity bicentennial book wins award

News

Visitor enjoys perch by river

COVID-19

COVID-19 one year later: Parents, students make virtual learning work

COVID-19

COVID-19 one year later: Virus presents challenges for schools, students

COVID-19

COVID-19: One year later at Merit Health Natchez

COVID-19

‘No blueprint’ for COVID-19

News

Church breaks ground on new gated subdivision

News

Sharkey County man convicted of double murder 

News

Vidalia man charged with murder in Monday stabbing incident

News

Gone, not forgotten: Natchez Civil Rights activist Grennell dies at 81

News

Natchez officials approve tennis contract, bids for pool improvements

News

City officials negotiating lease for former Titan Tire plant

News

Mississippi River’s newest cruise boat docks in Natchez on maiden voyage

News

7-year-old with Natchez ties publishes first book

Business

Callaway joins JKS as engineer in training

Business

Clinic receives ‘Going the Distance’ award

News

Dearing tapped as director of new Alcorn Women’s Business Center

News

Long-time Natchez Chiropractor, loved by patients, dies at 67

News

ACSO assisted with arrest one of Franklin County’s most wanted

News

US weather model upgraded to better forecast extreme events

News

‘When was it built?’ Science used to determine age of historic buildings