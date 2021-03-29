Frances Alexander Hammond peacefully entered into eternal rest on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at the age of 87.

Beloved daughter of the late Farra Alexander and Ruth French Alexander. Loving mother of Joyce Agent (Donnie) and the late Kenneth Edwards and Elizabeth Ruth Lees. Adored grandmother of Mandy Agent, Jeffery Hinson, Jeremy Edwards, Melissa Calhoun and the late Sean Agent. Beloved Great Grandmother of Dylan Prestenbach, Connor Prestenbach, Olivia Savoie, Alayah Pertuit, Riana McClemore, Jeffery Hinson, Jr., Kara Hinson, Tara Hinson, Ryland McClung and Watson Calhoun. Sister of the late Katherine Bates, Farrar Alexander, Jr., Martha Iseman, Charles Alexander, Robert Alexander, Marilyn Bailey and Carolyn Hill. Frances is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was born in Natchez, Mississippi and resided in Harvey, Louisiana. The Lord has held out His arms and called her home; a job well done my Beloved One. Frances lived her life unselfishly, always helping everyone. She loved and was devoted to her family. She cared for several family members up until their death. She is the second oldest of all her siblings and the last to be called Home. Frances is now lovingly reunited with all of her family. Her passion in life was cooking, gardening and fishing, she was a champion in all.

As Jesus has called you home to live in Paradise with him, we will miss you and love you. Until we meet again. Funeral Services will be privately held at a later date. Mothe Funeral Home is assisting the family during this difficult time. Family and friends may offer condolences at mothefunerals.com.