March 29, 2021

  • 64°

Majorie Binns Garner

By Staff Reports

Published 12:00 pm Monday, March 29, 2021

Aug. 15, 1937 – March 26, 2020

NATCHEZ — Marjorie Binns Garner, 83, of Natchez, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021.

A lifelong resident of Natchez, Marjorie was born August 15, 1937, the daughter of James and Burnell Marlow. She was a graduate of Natchez High School and was a teacher at Adams County Christian School for many years.

She was a member of the Eastern Star and was a faithful and active member of First Baptist Church Natchez, where she served in a variety of ministry roles such as working in the nursery, singing in the choir, and providing encouragement and care ministry to the community. She especially loved crocheting baby blankets for expectant mothers and new parents, and she continually sought ways to display love to her friends, family, and neighbors.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Binns, Sr., and her second husband, James Garner, as well as a grandson, Johnathan Binns. She is survived by her four children, Jamie Flanner of Madison, Charles Binns Jr. and his wife Paula of Natchez, Michael Binns and his wife Terri of Cordova, Tennessee, and Gregory Binns and his wife Terri of Madison. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Chris Binns, Jennifer Greer, Amy Campbell, Brian Flanner, Preston Binns, and Larson Graham, along with eight great-grandchildren: Cooper, Mollie Grace, and Beckett Binns, Easton Flanner, James Binns, Fox and Oli Graham, and Jackson Campbell.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 30, at Morgantown Baptist Church in Natchez at 11 a.m. Visitation will precede the service beginning at 10 a.m., with interment following the service at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Chris Binns, Preston Binns, Ron Greer, Jamie Tyson, Jerry Geter, and Jack Cupit. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jim Whitt, James Tobermann, Cade Campbell, Chris Graham, and Brian Flanner.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children in Shreveport, Louisiana or First Baptist Church Natchez Missions.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Trinity bicentennial book wins award

News

Visitor enjoys perch by river

COVID-19

COVID-19 one year later: Parents, students make virtual learning work

COVID-19

COVID-19 one year later: Virus presents challenges for schools, students

COVID-19

COVID-19: One year later at Merit Health Natchez

COVID-19

‘No blueprint’ for COVID-19

News

Church breaks ground on new gated subdivision

News

Sharkey County man convicted of double murder 

News

Vidalia man charged with murder in Monday stabbing incident

News

Gone, not forgotten: Natchez Civil Rights activist Grennell dies at 81

News

Natchez officials approve tennis contract, bids for pool improvements

News

City officials negotiating lease for former Titan Tire plant

News

Mississippi River’s newest cruise boat docks in Natchez on maiden voyage

News

7-year-old with Natchez ties publishes first book

Business

Callaway joins JKS as engineer in training

Business

Clinic receives ‘Going the Distance’ award

News

Dearing tapped as director of new Alcorn Women’s Business Center

News

Long-time Natchez Chiropractor, loved by patients, dies at 67

News

ACSO assisted with arrest one of Franklin County’s most wanted

News

US weather model upgraded to better forecast extreme events

News

‘When was it built?’ Science used to determine age of historic buildings

News

Natchez-Adams County Airport Fly-In a soaring success

News

Woman enjoys feeding and caring for children and sharing God’s love

News

Natchez elderly blind man, disabled woman lost house in fire