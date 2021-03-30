March 30, 2021

Daryle Glynn Morace

July 6, 1964 ­– March 24, 2021

FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Daryle Glynn Morace, 56, of Ferriday, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Chaplin Mark Richardson and Sharon Mooney officiating. Interment will follow at Lone Pine Cemetery in Eva, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

