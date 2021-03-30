Sharon Denise Bailey-Thompson

Oct. 31, 1972 – March 24, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Sharon Denise “Shay” Bailey-Thompson, 48, of Natchez, MS, who departed her earthly life on March 24, 2021, in Natchez, MS, will be held on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Greenleaf Cemetery in Harriston, MS, at 11 a.m. burial will follow under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Sharon was born on October 31, 1972, in New Orleans, LA to Johnnie Lee Armstrong and Gertrude Bailey.

Walk through visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel Natchez. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entry without them. There is a maximum of 25 people allowed in the chapel. Visitors will be rotated out. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.

Sharon was preceded in death by her mother, Gertrude Bailey and son Raymond Jerome Bailey.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, Eddie Thompson; one daughter, Benyatta Reed; her father, Johnny Lee Armstrong; five sisters, Sarah Bailey, Linda Bailey, Geraldine Bailey, Belinda Bailey, Deaon Bailey Mickin and her husband Renwick; a godmother, Patricia Queen; one godbrother, Timothy Queen; and host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.