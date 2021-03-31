Nov. 13, 1930 – March 30, 2021

FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Ivie Jean Wagoner, 90, of Ferriday will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Friday, April 2, 2021, at noon with Bro. Russell Wagoner and Bro. Larry Wagoner officiating. Interment will follow at Natchez City Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Ivie was born on Thursday, November 13, 1930, in Monroe, and passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Natchez. She was a long time member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church and Ridgecrest Baptist Church Love Circle. Ivie was an active member of Westside Baptist Church. She loved going fishing with her husband, Roy Wagoner. Ivie loved being Mama and Mawmaw to her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Dan Wagoner Sr.; daughter, Kitty Rose Wagoner Hula; sister, Nellie Lee Soignier; and brother, Eugene Johnson.

Ivie leaves behind her four sons, Roy Dan Wagoner Jr., his wife Brenda of West Monroe, LA, Terry Michael Wagoner Sr., his wife Margaret of Natchez, MS, Russell Gene Wagoner, Sr. his wife Angela of Vidalia, LA, and Larry Kyle Wagoner, Sr. his wife Jean of Ferriday, LA; 24 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren.

Those honoring Ivie as pallbearers will be Kyle Wagoner, Lance Hula, Rusty Wagoner, Rory Wagoner, Russ Wagoner, and Derrick Dungan.

Honorary pallbearers will be Bob McNeece, Jeremy Hula, Luke Wagoner, and Trey Wagoner.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a charity or church of your choice, in memory of their Mama.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Friday, April 2, 2021, from 10 a.m. until service time at noon. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.