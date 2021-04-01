Crime Reports: April 2, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Keonnia Nichole Day, 30, 105 Wisteria Lane, Natchez, on charges of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $337.50 on the first count and $477.50 on the second count.

Frankie Lee Hoye, 60, 594-A Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charges of accident: hit and run: property damage only vehicle occupied and motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding law enforcement. No bond set on either charge.

Markie Lashone White, 607 Maple Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Bond set at $1,000.

Reports — Wednesday

Two traffic stops on Franklin Street.

False alarm on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on Minor Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop at Robert Lewis Middle School.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Elm Street.

Traffic stop at Super 8 Parking Lot.

Traffic stop on Government Fleet Road.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Grant Street.

Intelligence report on D’Evereaux Drive/Police Department.

Patrolling area on Maple Street.

Abandoned vehicle on North Commerce Street.

Scam on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident at AutoZone.

Intelligence report on D’Evereaux Drive.

Suspicious activity on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on Broadway Street.

Accident on Old Washington Road/Lafitte Street.

Hit and run on Fatherland Road.

Disturbance on D’Evereaux Drive.

Fight in progress on Dumas Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on Briarwood Road.

Loud noise/music on D’Evereaux Drive.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on Franklin Street.

Gas drive-off at U.S. 61 South Citgo.

Shots fired on Woodhaven Drive.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on Bedford Court.

Traffic stop at Minettes.

Burglary on Itasca Drive.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop at Go Mart.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop at Robert Lewis Middle School.

Adams County

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

David Thomas Smith, 60, 215 Oak Hill Drive, Natchez, on charge of sex offender registration law. Held without bond.

Detrevious Joe Washington, 21, 24 Henderson Street, Natchez, on charges of probation violation and escape of prisoners; escape or attempt to escape. Held without bond.

Arrests — Tuesday

Amanda Paige Martinez, 33, 1331 U.S. Highway 61 North, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to comply. Held without bond.

Kevin Dean Moreau, 34, 22 Dogwood Drive, on charge of sex offender registration charge. Released on $1,000 bond.

Arrests — Monday

Shannon Kristi Huseman, 50, 78 Lake Montrose Road, Natchez, on charge of disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Held on $500.00 bond.

Emmett Burns Robson, 79, 24 South Circle Drive, Natchez, on charge of willful trespassing. Released on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Tuesday

Unwanted subject on Old Courthouse Road.

Theft on Liberty Road.

False alarm on Gardner Circle.

False alarm on Windy Hill Road.

Intelligence report on Old Washington Road.

Shots fired on Rand Road.

Reports — Monday

Intelligence report on Myrtle Drive.

False alarm on Myrtle Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Dog problem on West Wilderness Road.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Concordia Parish

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Kelsea L. Richmond, 24, 206 3rd street, Jonesville, Court sentenced to two years document suspension, two years probation with credit of 50 days time served and fine of $1,245.50.

John Harper, 44, 175 Emfinger Road, Ferriday, court sentenced to 10 days default, fine of $360.

Kenneth O. Sowell 61, 109 Elm Street, Sicily Island, court sentenced to 10 days default, fine of $285.

Denise L. Mitchell, 38, 170 Bingham Road, Clayton, court sentenced to $360 for disturbing the peace.

Derrick D. Cooper, 41, 104 Circle Drive, Ridgecrest, court sentenced to 15 days default, fine of $560.

Meridith Green, 33, 581 Stephens Road, Vidalia, on charges of domestic abuse, battery.

Ira Hefner, 43, 400 Rabb Road, Ferriday, domestic abuse, battery.

Arrests — Tuesday

Sherrod L. Whittie, 36, 223 Barning Drive, Bossier City, Court sentenced to three years documented suspension, three years probation with 38 days time served. A fine of $1,202.50

Reports — Thursday

Welfare check on Carter Street

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on Smith Lane

Medical call on Louisiana Avenue

Medical call on Gregory Street

Alarm call on Carter Street

Medical call on Florida Avenue

Domestic call on Goodin Drive

Vicious dog on Peach Street

Burglar alarm on Washington Heights Road

Violent threat on Loomis Lane

Medical call on Rabb Road

Medical call on N Spruce Street

Regular burglar alarm on Vidalia Drive

Criminal Damage to Property on Skipper Drive

Loose horses on Shady Acres

Auto accident on Carter Street

Medical call on Cowan Street

Unwanted person on Donald Drive

Medical call on Levens Addition Road

Report on John R Junkin Drive

Reports — Tuesday

Vehicle towed on US 84

Medical call on N Grove Drive

Disturbance on Smart Lane

Medical call on Riverside Street

Medical call on E.E. Wallace

Complaint on Vidalia Drive

Complaint on Carter Street

Complaint on Camellia Street

Loose Horses on Shady Acres

Unwanted person on Loomis Lane

Disturbance on10th Street

Disturbance on Green Acres road

Criminal damage to property on Louisiana 131

Medical call on Georgia Street

Medical call Louisiana 15

Disturbance in Natchez

Wreckless driving on Carter Street

Medical call on Louisiana 129

Complaint on Louisiana 15

Complaint on Vidalia Drive

Auto accident on Carter Street

Loose horses on Shady Acres