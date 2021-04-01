April 2, 2021

  • 43°

Editorial: Do not kid with matters of heart

By Staff Reports

Published 6:34 pm Thursday, April 1, 2021

Yazoo City native and adopted Natchezian John Taylor’s story about his battle with heart disease should serve as a reminder to all of us that our lives are fragile and fleeting.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, and the Center for Disease Control estimates 655,000 Americans die each year because of heart disease.

While you can never prevent death, you can always prolong life. Unhealthy eating, diabetes, obesity, physical inactivity and excessive alcohol use can put you at a risk of heart disease, cutting short the days you have on this earth.

By taking steps to prevent heart disease, such as exercising regularly and eating healthy, you greatly increase your chances of not developing heart disease. Having a healthy lifestyle sometimes is not enough when genetics comes into play, but it does help.

In Taylor’s case, he did cardiovascular exercises regularly and still had a near death experience. Part of what saved his life is regular visit with his doctor, Taylor said.

It is important to get an annual physical to catch diabetes, high blood pressure and high stress. Spending 45 minutes in a doctor’s office is well worth the years of additional time you could spend with your family by catching heart disease early. Taking the medicine your doctor recommends is also crucial to prevent or mitigate heart disease.

Additionally, knowing the signs of a heart attack and stroke could save minutes in getting medical help. Those minutes could be the difference between life and death.

According to the American Heart Association, symptoms of a heart attacks are chest discomfort, discomfort in the neck, back, arms, jaws, or stomach and shortness of breath. Stroke symptoms are face drooping, arm weakness, and speech difficulty. Call 9-1-1 if you or a loved one has any of these symptoms.

We’re all living on borrowed time and taking measures to keep your heart ticking and extend your life is worth every second.

Those seconds add up to more moments shared with family and friends.

You can donate to the American Heart Association and help them educate and fund research to prevent heart disease by visiting heart.org.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

COVID-19

Pastor, healthcare worker goes home after 47-day hospital recovery from COVID

News

Pay raises, yes; tax changes, no: Mississippi session ends

News

Natchez man sentenced to 40 years in death of teen mother 

News

Cathedral senior named STAR Student, chooses Beesley as STAR Teacher

News

Boyd departing Merit Health after three years as CEO

News

Family rescues dog from meat trade in China

News

Trusty inmate disappears in woods during trash pickup, later found

News

Carter named new lead administrator at Cathedral School

News

Car crashes through Natchez hotel room

News

Slave Dwelling Project coming to Natchez April 17

News

Mississippi gov praises teachers as he signs pay raise bill

News

Natchez man’s heart stopped twice, lives to tell his story at AHA fundraiser

News

Trinity bicentennial book wins award

News

Visitor enjoys perch by river

COVID-19

COVID-19 one year later: Parents, students make virtual learning work

COVID-19

COVID-19 one year later: Virus presents challenges for schools, students

COVID-19

COVID-19: One year later at Merit Health Natchez

COVID-19

‘No blueprint’ for COVID-19

News

Church breaks ground on new gated subdivision

News

Sharkey County man convicted of double murder 

News

Vidalia man charged with murder in Monday stabbing incident

News

Gone, not forgotten: Natchez Civil Rights activist Grennell dies at 81

News

Natchez officials approve tennis contract, bids for pool improvements

News

City officials negotiating lease for former Titan Tire plant