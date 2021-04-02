Crime Report: April 3, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Reports — Friday

False alarm on Orleans Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive/Lambuth Lube & Carwash.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on Sgt. Henry L. Brown Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Two traffic stops on D’Evereaux Drive.

Three traffic stops on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Three accident reports on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Parker Street.

Intelligence report on D’Evereaux Drive.

Disturbing the peace on Grand Soleil Boulevard.

Welfare concern/check on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on South Concord Avenue.

Harassment on Homochitto Street.

Disturbance on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Welfare concern/check on Willow Court.

Dog problem on Margaret Avenue.

Traffic stop on Wood Avenue.

Malicious mischief on Marblestone Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Domestic disturbance on North Pearl Street.

Accident on East Woodlawn Avenue.

Harassment on Old Washington Road.

Breaking and entering on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on Fatherland Road.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Street.

Simple assault on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Threats on Alice Lane.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

David Philip Vogt, 37, 10 Pecan Drive, Natchez, on charges of driving with a suspended/revoked license and motor vehicle: expired tag. Released on $1,000 bond.

Arrests — Thursday

Mario Levell Hartwell, 28, 48 Linden Drive, Natchez, on charge of conspiracy to traffic tetrahydrocannabin. Released on $150,000 bond.

John Sean Swoveland, 56, 35 Deer Lake Road, Natchez, on charges of simple assault causing bodily injury, malicious mischief, and aggravated assault manifesting extreme indifference in life. Held on $500.00 bond.

Quincey Charles Washington, 27, 34 Morgantown Road, Natchez, on charges of motor vehicle violation – not license and motor vehicle: expired tag. Released on $1,000 bond.

Reports — Thursday

Identity theft on State Street.

Breaking and entering on Windy Hill Road.

Unwanted subject on Montgomery Road.

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Shots fired on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Illegal dumping on Southwind Road.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on Greenfield road.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on Palestine Road.

Traffic stop on Cranfield Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Theft on Old Courthouse Road.

Malicious mischief on State Street.

Intelligence report on Fieldview Drive.

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Dog problem on Hensely Road.

Shots fired on U.S. 61 North.

Shoplifting on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop at Tracetown.

Disturbance on Benjamin Street.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Otis C. Jefferson Jr., 18, 100 Oak Street, Ferriday, on charge of simple criminal damage to property.

Sabrina A. Woods, 23, 315 Audubon Acres Circle, Vidalia, court sentenced to a bond of $1,000.

Eric W. Bonoit, 44, 112 Apple Street, Ridgecrest, on charges of domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment, interfering, obstructing justice.