April 2, 2021

  • 61°

Jeannie Porter Cotton

By Staff Reports

Published 4:21 pm Friday, April 2, 2021

Feb. 22, 1928 – April 1, 2021

Funeral services for Mrs. Jeannie Barlow Porter Cotton, 93, will be on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Franklin Funeral Home in Meadville, MS at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the Midway Cemetery Meadville, MS. Rev. Linda Fox will be officiating the services, with Franklin Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be at Franklin Funeral Home on Saturday, April 3, 2021, from 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m.

Mrs. Porter passed from this life on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at her Residence in Bude, MS. She was born in Bude, MS on February 22, 1928, to Mr. Luther Barlow and Mrs. Eugenia Moore Barlow.

She was a member of Grace Methodist Church in Natchez, MS and a long-time member of The Eastern Star, Natchez Chapter #75. She was a dedicated employee of Johns Manville where she retired after 30 years of service. She and her late husband, Douglas, built and ran Little Meadows Square Dancing Hall in Bude, MS for many years.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Luther and Eugenia Barlow; husbands, Douglas Owen Porter and Robert Cotton; sister, Madge Barlow Seale and husband Millard; brother, Rayford Barlow and wife Ruth, along with great-nephew, Kenneth Jordan.

Survivors are Ruthie Cochran, Ashley Hammack and husband Casey, Harleigh Hammack, Brenda Jordan Bath and Diane Jordan; stepson, Rob Cotton and wife Robin; grandchildren, Allie Cotton, Emily Cotton Altazin and husband Kelly and a very loved friend, Ruth Seal.

The family wished to extend a special thanks to Jeanette Richardson and Rosie Smith along with Hospice Encompass for the love and compassion shown in taking care of all her needs.

To share condolences please visit www.franklinfh.com.

