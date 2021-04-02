Aug. 3, 1962 – March 29, 2021

NATCHEZ — Services for Katie Mae Session Woods, 58, of Natchez, who died Monday, March 29, 2021, in Pearl will be held 11 a.m. Monday, April 5, 2021, at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church (grounds) with Pastor Melvin White officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Katie was born August 3, 1962, the daughter of Katie Holmes Session and Vernon Session, Sr. She was a graduate of North Natchez Adams High School and Copiah-Lincoln Community College. Her previous employment was with Sears as a sales manager and International Paper Company as a laboratory statistical analysis clerk. Ms Woods was a member of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church. In her leisure, she enjoyed gardening, reading and spending time with her family, especially her grandson Kingston.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Randy Woods, Sr., parents, brother, Vernon Session, Jr., and sisters, Barbara and Carolyn Session.

She leaves to cherish her memories: son, Randy Woods, Jr.; daughter, Kimberly Carter (Ty); grandson, Kingston Carter; sisters, Pearlye Crawford of Hattiesburg, Helen Blanton of Kansas City, MO; Catherine Daniels of Saginaw, MI, Addie Briggs and Carrie McFarland (John) of Pearl, MS, other relatives and friends.

