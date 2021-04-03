April 4, 2021

Highland Baptist hosts drive thru Easter event

By Hunter Cloud

Published 10:45 pm Saturday, April 3, 2021

Last year COVID canceled the annual Highland Baptist church play depicting the birth, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

This year cars drove around the church parking lot passing those three scenes as church members froze in place.f

Highlands Baptist church performed a liveEaster story play the last four to five years before COVID.

