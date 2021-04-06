Courthouse Records: April 7, 2021

Adams County

March 26-April 1

Civil suits:

Estate of Debra Slater Plater.

William Zimmerman v. Margie Bass.

Conservatorship of Betty Lee Jefferson.

Conservatorship of Richard Green.

Estate of Evelyn Josephine Shell.

Divorces:

Paul Keith Brashier v. Rhonda Louise Brashier.

Celenda Gibbs and Gregory Gibbs. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Kimberly Hartfield Johnson and Timothy Johnson. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Joshua Tyrell Huff and Katelynn Aireanna Huff. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license

applications:

March 19-April 1

Wyatt Joseph Franks, 24, Natchez to Maura Krystan Cooper, 25, Jonesville, La.

Cameron Duane Woods Sr., 29, Natchez to Jessilyn De’Aires Caston, 25, Natchez.

Markey Dion Tyler Sr., 27, Fayette to Daloise Phashanise Staples, 22, Natchez.

Lee Edward Screws Sr., 72, Natchez to Jannie Lee Dunbar, 69, Natchez.

Michael Bryan Taylor, 45, Nettleton to Meagan Elizabeth Holloway, 34, Fulton.

Roderick Cornell Evans, 62, Natchez to LaRhonda Shell, 44, Natchez.

Dennis Devanshon Nix, 33, Natchez to LaQuanda Shanta Taylor, 35, Natchez.

Trevor Nathaniel Posey, 22, Natchez to Christina Leigh Dollar, 31, Natchez.

Torrey Jason Allen, 39, Natchez to Terinney Dale (Williams), 37, Natchez.

Bradley Lawrence Caston, 43, Ponchatoula, La. to Jaime Elise Brumfield, 39, Ponchatoula, La.

Deed transactions:

March 24-31

Kwesia Johnson to Charles Cade, lot 14 of Tract No. 2 Ponderosa Subdivision.

Wayne Thomas to Phillip Anderson, lot 275 Montebello Subdivision.

Charles Ryan Loy to Michelle Tebow, lot 130 Montebello Subdivision.

David I. Beach to T.J. Johnson and Victoria Johnson, lot 8 Passman Subdivision.

Mississippi Moon Investments, LLC to Gregory Van Horn, land begin at a point on the easterly side of South Union Street.

Scioto Properties SP-15 LLC to Black Jack Holdings, LLC, lots 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 Linden Place Addition.

Sarah Elizabeth Redd n/k/a Sarah Redd Gousset and Brandon Forest Gousset to Kenyatta L. Phipps and Contrell Shelly, lot 21 Wilderness Heights Subdivision, Third Development.

Suzanna Lynn Bertrand Beiriger and Jared Beiriger to Todd Marshall Fulmer Jr., lots 45 and 46 of the Fourth Development of Anchorage Subdivision.

Spencer G. Stutzman III and Terry Stutzman to Stuart M. Heflin and Stacey C. Heflin, lot 3 of the Division of a Portion of Forest Plantation.

Isaiah Washington Jr. to Peter Jones Jr., lot 8 Reba Christian Subdivision.

Troy Savell to Lacalvice Stewart, land starting at a point is the most southeasterly corner of lot 34 Bryandale Plantation.

Dan Washington to Stephen Washington, a 15 acre tract, more or less, being lots 1, 14 and 15 Duck Pond Plantation.

Karen W. Wilkinson to Jody C. Fannin and Patricia B. Marceaux, lot 7 of that subdivision of a portion of Greenwood Plantation.

Mortgages:

March 24-31

Ryan M. McGill and Lisa Franz McGill to First Internet Bank of Indiana, that certain 6.00 acre portion of Elgin Plantation.

Kenneth Cole Mann and Cynthia Nicole Mann to Fidelity Bank, lot 83 of the Eastbrook Subdivision Development.

Enrique E. Llewellyn and Anita Llewellyn to Bank of America, lot 2 of the Division of a Portion of Forest Plantation.

Holly Williams Coleman and Christopher Gale Coleman to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, a 23.86 acre tract, portion of Mount Repose Plantation.

Lance S. Harris and Nicole Del Harris to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, lot 19 Fatherland Addition No. 1.

Michelle Tebow to Quicken Loans, LLC, lot 130 Montebello Subdivision.

Jordan Bryer Moore and Kymberlee M. Moore to Fidelity Bank, lot 13 Highland Park Subdivision, First Development.

Gregory Van Horn to Quicken Loans, LLC, land begin at a point on the easterly side of South Union Street.

Kenyatta L. Phipps and Contrell D. Shelly to Residential Acceptance Corporation, lot 21 Westover Heights Subdivision, Third Development.

Todd Marshall Fulmer Jr. to United Mississippi Bank, lots 45 and 46 of the Fourth Development of Anchorage Subdivision.

James A. Ellis to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, lot 6 Cedar Creek Subdivision, First Development.

Donald C. Haltom and Doris E. Haltom to Royal United Mortgage, LLC, lot 39 Forest Lawn Subdivision.

Peter Jones Jr. to Home Bank, lot 8 Reba Christian Subdivision.

William Benard Whatley and Evelyn Whatley to Quicken Loans, LLC, lot 23 Westover Heights Subdivision (First Development).

Billie Magee to Quicken Loans, LLC, lot Q-4 Roseland Forest Plantation.

Barry J. Wilson to Quicken Loans, LLC, lot 4 Glenwood Subdivision.

Cecilia C. Erinne and Edwin C. Erinne to PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, lot 22 Brookfield Subdivision.

B & D Farms, Inc. to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, land beginning at an iron pin in the northwestern corner of Magnolia Hill Plantation.

H. Dempsey White Jr. to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, land beginning at an iron pin in the northwestern corner of Magnolia Hill Plantation.

Jody C. Fannin and Patricia B. Marceaux to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 7 of that subdivision of a portion of Greenwood Plantation.

Adams County Justice Court Civil Cases

Thursday, April 1:

Cavalry SPV I, LLC v. David Derrick.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Ellmore Matthews.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Addie Evans.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Kimberly Johnson.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Mary L. Marshall.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Subrina Johnson.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Weslynn Williams.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Lee McNeil.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Mary Holmes.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Leigha Thompson.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Dai Vu.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Marilyn Whitley.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Latira Jones.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Connie Murphy.

Jessilyn Caston v. Susie B. West Apartments.

Tower Loan of Natchez v Oni Muhammad.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Vickie Williams.

Concordia Parish

March 26-April 1

Civil suits:

Louis Evans v. Olivia Roberts.

DNF Associates, LLC v. Victor Butler.

Succession of James L. Greene.

Capital One Bank v. Deedee Roberts.

Succession of Myron K. Cage.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Tracy Johnson.

In Re: Garrett Andrew Ross.

Department of Corrections Credit Union v. Courtnee Javanna Anderson.

Department Stores National Bank v. Tousha Chatman.

Divorces:

Debbie Simmons v. Michael Wiley.

Marriage license

applications:

Brittany Earlene Lemoine, 29, Jonesville, La. to Erica Denise French, 18, Jonesville, La.

Eddie Randolph Holder, 65, Monterey to Sonia Lynn Ladner, 61, Vidalia.

Joshua Kyle Parker, 28, Vidalia to Sarah Elizabeth Tarver, 20, Vidalia.

Deed transactions:

Gary W. Farmer and Stacy Elizabeth White Farmer to William Ryan Crum and Loren Brooke Crum, lot 28A Murray Addition B, Second Development.

Gary W. Farmer and Stacy Elizabeth White Farmer to Jordan Farmer and Stephanie Elliott Farmer, lot 29A Murray Addition B, Second Development.

Conway Daniel Barnett to Dakota Wiley Barnett, lot 86 Second Lola Annland Addition.

Leo Freeman to Double T Properties, LLC, portion of lot 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 of Block 80 of the City of Vidalia.

Mortgages:

Curtis Smith and Sharon Ezell Smith to Paramount Bank, a 1.500 acre tract, lot 25 Brookwater Plantation.

Curtis L. McNulty Sr. to Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, lot 16 of Block 127 George Murray Addition.

Dakota W. Barnett to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 86 Second Lola Annland Addition.

Debra Ann Gore Probst to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 3 Georgetowne Subdivision, Second Development.

Christopher Lane Hutchins and Sharon Brumfield Hutchins to Towne Mortgage Company, a portion of lot 18 Spokane Lots Lake St. John.

Donna V. Roberson and Steven R. Roberson to GMFS, LLC, lot 37 Murray Addition A.

William Ryan Crum and Loren Brooke Crum to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 27 Murray Addition B, Second Development.

Double T Properties, LLC to United Mississippi Bank, portion of lots 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 of Block 80 of the City of Vidalia.