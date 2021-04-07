Jamie R. Miller
Jan. 27, 1975 – March 31, 2021
Graveside services for Jamie R. Miller, 46, of McComb, who died March 31, 2021, will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 10, 2020, at Pike Memorial Gardens with Pastor Opal Nobles officiating. Burial will follow at Pike Memorial Gardens Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, April 9, 2021, at People’s Undertaking Company in McComb.
