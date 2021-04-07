Jan. 27, 1975 – March 31, 2021

Graveside services for Jamie R. Miller, 46, of McComb, who died March 31, 2021, will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 10, 2020, at Pike Memorial Gardens with Pastor Opal Nobles officiating. Burial will follow at Pike Memorial Gardens Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, April 9, 2021, at People’s Undertaking Company in McComb.