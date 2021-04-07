Natchez Euro Fest Moved to April 17

NATCHEZ — Due to the likelihood of inclement weather this weekend, the Natchez Euro Fest has been moved to April 17, said Mike Marsh, producer of the annual car show.

“The schedule will be the same, just one week later,” Marsh said.

On Friday, April 16, automobiles will depart from Memphis, New Orleans, Jackson, Baton Rouge, and Shreveport to meet up at the National Guard Armory on Liberty Road at approximately 5 p.m. to drive caravan-style to the festival grounds outside of Rosalie.

The car show starts at 10 a.m. the following day and is free to both exhibitors and spectators, thanks to the generosity of the show’s sponsors, Marsh said. Food and drink will also be available for purchase, he said.

Other highlights of this year’s event include the National Anthem performed by the Natchez High School color guard and performances by the Hub City Highlanders bagpipers and drummers from Hattiesburg and a seven-plane air show over the Mississippi River at 2 p.m. the day of the festivities.