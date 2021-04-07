Two hit by car during gas station shooting in Fayette

FAYETTE — Fayette police arrested two women Tuesday after a gas station shooting that led to two bystanders being struck by a car.

Officers were called to a shooting at the Sprint Mart store on Main Street in Fayette in regard to a shooting. Instead of shooting victims, they found a gas station employee, Wanda Ellis, was badly injured after she was pinned against a wall by a car driven by Gaber Elle Parker.

Ellis was airlifted to a hospital. Another victim, Narwetta Flowers, was also struck by the vehicle and has been treated and released.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies say Cendera Fells and Parker were fighting in the parking lot, which ultimately resulted in gunfire. The gunfire led to a chaotic scene in which two other people were run over at the gas station.

Investigators said Parker hit two bystanders with a car while trying to run over Fells.

Fells was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and Parker was charged with aggravated assault and attempted aggravated assault.