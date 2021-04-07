April 7, 2021

  • 70°
Hawkins

Victor Dwayne Hawkins

By Staff Reports

Published 5:21 pm Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Jan. 25, 1959 – April 3, 2021

Graveside services for Victor Dwayne Hawkins, 62, of Natchez, who died April 3, 2021, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Lagrange Baptist Cemetery with Pastor Walter Sago officiating.

Burial will follow at Lagrange Baptist Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Two hit by car during gas station shooting in Fayette

News

U.S. Colored Troops monument proposed for Natchez Memorial Park

News

Natchez Euro Fest Moved to April 17

COVID-19

Mississippi receiving $29.7M from CDC for vaccinations

Business

ArtsNatchez names ‘Artist of the Month’ to be featured in exhibition

News

Parking tickets cause stir downtown

COVID-19

COVID-19 variant strain cases found in Franklin, Jefferson counties

COVID-19

Adams County to receive $5.95 million from COVID relief bill

News

FAA allocates $3.8 million for Natchez-Adams County Airport runway

News

Judge says Mississippi death row inmate may give up appeals

News

Cathedral graduate honored to reign over Spring Pilgrimage

News

Highland Baptist hosts drive thru Easter event

News

Firefighters save three kittens in Concordia Parish house fire

News

Northeast Mississippi Community College offering free summer tuition

News

Natchez State Park to be renamed for former Sen. Bob M. Dearing

News

Rare cars getting ready to wow crowds April 10

News

Local woman loves small town living

COVID-19

Pastor, healthcare worker goes home after 47-day hospital recovery from COVID

News

Pay raises, yes; tax changes, no: Mississippi session ends

News

Natchez man sentenced to 40 years in death of teen mother 

News

Cathedral senior named STAR Student, chooses Beesley as STAR Teacher

News

Boyd departing Merit Health after three years as CEO

News

Family rescues dog from meat trade in China

News

Trusty inmate disappears in woods during trash pickup, later found