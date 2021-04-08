Services for Kristie Wright Fortin will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Ridgecrest Baptist Church, Ridgecrest, with Bro. Cody Wright officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 10, at the Church. Interment will be at Heard Cemetery, Manifest, LA under the direction of Magnolia Funeral Home, Alexandria.

Kristie Wright Fortin (Marmee), age 57, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 30th, 2021 at home with her loved ones. She was born August 22, 1963, in Baton Rouge, LA to James and Janice Wright, the oldest of four children.

She was a 1981 graduate of Ferriday High School, in Ferriday, LA. On October 11, 1982, she gave birth to the light of her world, pride and joy: Aaron Lance Wright. Kristie married Roger Fortin on October 14th, 1995, in Ferriday, soon after relocating to Lake Charles, LA. While in Lake Charles, she spent most of her career at Mark Dodge where she built lifelong relationships with her work family, many of whom she loved dearly. Her passion outside of work was helping others. She was an active volunteer at The Whistle Stop, The City of Lake Charles Parks and Recreation Millennium Park Campaign and with The American Red Cross after hurricanes Katrina and Rita. In 2015, she and Roger relocated to Kansas City, MO to be closer to their family. While in Kansas City, she worked for Hendrick Automotive where she once again built a strong work family whom she cherished.

Preceded in death by her father James Wright. She is survived by her mother, Janice; her husband of 25 years, Roger; son, Aaron Wright and his wife, Jessica; two grandsons, Rory and Noah; granddaughter, Mila; brother, Jimmy Wright; two sisters Pam White and Tessa Harris, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at http://giftfunds.stjude.org/kristie_wright_fortin or by mail to Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

