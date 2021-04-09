April 9, 2021

Arthur Prewitt Jr.

By Staff Reports

Published 9:05 pm Friday, April 9, 2021

Feb. 7, 1939 – April 8, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Arthur “Paul” Prewitt Jr., 82, of Natchez, who died Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Natchez, will be 1 p.m. Monday, April 12, 2021, at Natchez City Cemetery.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time Monday, April 12, 2021, at Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Prewitt was born February 7, 1939, in Monroe, the son of Arthur Paul Prewitt, Sr. and Mary Adams Prewitt.

He was a long-term resident of Natchez and worked for International Paper Company until it closed. Paul was a 1957 graduate of the Class of 1957.

Mr. Prewitt was preceded in death by his parents; and previous wife, Hazel Prewitt.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Bourgeois Prewitt; Pauline Alvis and Gwen Newsom; Doug Maxie, Will Maxie, and Andrew West Hendley (Tammy) of Virginia Beach, VA; granddaughters, Brooke Jackson and Kelsie Garcia; grandsons, Allan Hunt and Covy Hunt; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Randy Price, Carlos Garcia, Andrew Handley, Nicholas Carroll, Henry Brady, Robert Pugh.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

