“Gone too soon. . .”

Graveside services for Barrinton K. Williams Jr. were held Monday, April 5, 2021, at the Consurella Cemetery on Lake St. John.

Our precious little boy was born in Natchez and died at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson at the tender age of 8 days old.

He is survived by his parents, Barrinton K. Williams and Diamond Johnson of Ferriday; his maternal grandparents, Samuel Johnson, III of Vidalia, LA and Trina Green; paternal grandparents, Barry and Dr. Carol Williams, all of Ferriday; godmothers, Theresa Stampley of Vidalia and Kanesha Bass of Newsllton, LA and number of aunts, uncles and other relatives.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com.